Civic polls, Assembly dates clash: Ruling, Oppn parties in dilemma

Cadres of both the ruling and Opposition parties are perplexed with just 30 days to go for the conduct of court ordered local body elections before September 15, sources said. What has added to the confusion is that the state Assembly session will be on till September 21.

Chennai : DMK workers ask how MLAs and Ministers will be able to campaign when the Assembly is in session and the same question is also being raised by the Opposition AIADMK whose 65 MLAs also will face a similar dilemma.



However, both parties are leaving no stones unturned to ensure a victory. “A victory for the AIADMK will mean that the party still has clout and is in the running to win the state polls after five years,” said a party senior functionary who refused to be named.



A DMK functionary stated that “if the DMK wins the local body polls it will further boost the image of Chief Minister MK Stalin who has already won the Parliament and Assembly elections without the presence of the redoubtable Karunanidhi. If Stalin wins, it will be a real feather in his cap as not even his father was able to achieve a win all three polls successively.”Meanwhile, officials are working to ensure that EVMs (for urban local bodies where residents have only to select the ward councilor) and ballot boxes (for rural local bodies where residents have to cast 4 votes each) are ready for polling.



Both the parties have also met with their district secretaries. While the DMK meet was merely to encourage district secretaries to ensure a victory, the AIADMK’s meeting saw leaders giving a call to work unitedly for victory.



However, there is also a talk that the DMK could later follow the AIADMK model which after collecting nominations for the local body polls some time ago, cancelled the elections and returned the deposit.