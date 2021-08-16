52-yr-old slits daughter’s throat for marrying man from another religion

A 52-year-old man has been booked for attempting to murder his daughter by slitting her throat with a knife enraged over her marrying a man from a different religion in Tirupur district.

Coimbatore : Police said that the victim, aged 19, fortunately survived the attack with a deep cut on her neck and is now said to be out of danger. Police said R Pooraja, a painter, hailing from Sri Vaigundam in Thoothukudi district and now settled at Avinashi area was upset after his 19-year-old daughter married a youth from another religion braving opposition from the family.



“She walked out of her parent’s house after marrying the person of her choice and began to live with the 25-year-old youth, at Shivashanmugam Street near Muthuchettipalayam in Avinashi,” police said.



Police said that the victim’s husband, working in a textile firm, had gone to work and she was alone in the house, when her father visited her on Saturday afternoon.



“Pooraja picked up a quarrel with her when he insisting her to break away the relationship and come home with him,” police said. As she stood her ground and refused to come with him, an enraged Pooraja took out a pen knife and slit her throat, before fleeing the house.



On hearing her loud screams, neighbours rushed the young woman to Avinashi Government Hospital. She was then referred to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment. Based on a complaint by the victim’s husband, the Avinashi police registered a case under IPC section 307 for attempt to murder and arrested the accused. Further inquiries are on.