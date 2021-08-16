Ideological partners, allies pat DMK on all-caste archaka appointments

Laurels poured in from different quarters for the DMK, as ideological partners and allies celebrated the appointment of non-Brahmin priests for HR & CE run temples.

Chennai : The state government on Saturday appointed 24 non-Brahmin priests, including six from scheduled castes, under “all-caste archakas” scheme for HR & CE run temples. Followers of ‘Thanthai’ Periyar’s rationalist ideology, allies of DMK and even right-wing BJP lauded the appointment. Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader ‘Viduthalai’ K Rajendran said, “The day should be etched in the golden books of social justice history of the state. In appointing non-Brahmins as priests in HR & CE run temples, Chief Minister MK Stalin has removed the thorn in the heart of Periyar.”VCK leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan congratulated Chief Minister Stalin for appointing people of all castes as temple priests and said, “This is a revolutionary and historical achievement on the 100th day of the DMK government. The “thorn in Periyar’s heart” has been removed.” Thiruma also urged the ruling DMK to take necessary steps to appoint people of all castes as priests in temples built according to Agamas too.



Writer SV Rajadurai, who has authored several books on Periyar, said, “Implementing this scheme (all caste archakas) is the greatest achievement of Stalin so far. I salute him.”



Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani said, “Arignar Anna dedicated his government to Periyar. Kalaignar passed the legislation Periyar desired. His (Karunanidhi) son Stalin became Chief Minister and created a record by giving effect to the legislation.”