More than 1.5 lakh students evince interest to join engineering courses

For the first time in recent years, students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu have touched 1.5 lakh in this academic year till date. With one more week left for the students to enroll in various engineering courses, it is expected that the number of applications seeking engineering seats will reach 1.70 lakh.

Chennai : Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge D Purusothaman told DT Next on Sunday that on day one itself when the online admission started a total of 25,874 students had enrolled which is high compared to the previous year’s figure of 23,583.



Stating that as of Saturday, the number of applications has reached 1,48,364 and as many as 1,15,456 students have made the payments, he said and added by Sunday evening the number of applications increased to about 1.5 lakh.



However, the official said both payment and the number of applicants who uploaded their certificates was 99,236 by Sunday evening. “Still, one more week is left for enrollments and therefore, the number of registrations is expected to go up between 1.6 lakh and 1.7 lakh this year,” he said.



Pointing out that after the last date of filing applications on August 24, the official said the random numbers would be assigned on August 25. The rank list would be prepared the next day itself, the official added.



The number of students evincing interest to pursue engineering courses increased after the overall Class 12 performance went up this year. Besides recording a 100 per cent pass, a large number of students scored more than 90 per cent after the government decided to cancel the board exam and instead used a calculation based on marks scored in Classes 10, 11 and internal and practical exams.



Since 2019, the Directorate has been conducting engineering counselling after Anna University refused to conduct it after a dispute with the Higher Education Department on the reshuffling of the TNEA committee.