Kamal supports demand for permanent closure

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan urged the DMK government to permanently remove the Sterlite plant from Thoothukudi as promised during the poll campaign.

Chennai : “A special resolution should be adopted in the present Assembly session itself. The copy of the resolution should be taken to the notice of the Supreme Court,” Kamal said in a statement on Sunday.



He said that the Sterlite plant has been closed only three years after 20,000 people protested for three years and 13 people sacrificed their lives. “There are countless people who became permanently disabled and lost their livelihood because of the cases. Only in the last year, the people are started breathing less poisonous air. I want to point out that Chief Minister MK Stalin who was the leader of the Opposition in 2018 urged the state government to adopt a resolution to permanently close down the Sterlite plant and create a policy on the copper smelting,” he noted.



He also sought an inquiry against the TNPCB officials who let Sterlite plant operate without following environmental norms. “Those responsible for the murder of the civilians in the police firing should be punished. In memory of the firing victims, a memorial should be set up in Thoothukudi,” he demanded.