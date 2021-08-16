Madurai Rly division posts overall earning of Rs 179.44 crore till July

Madurai division of Southern Railway generated revenue of Rs 86.36 crore from passenger traffic till July 2021. It achieved a similar feat in cargo as well and earned Rs 80.49 crore, 12.72 per cent more than last year.

Madurai : The overall earnings stand at Rs 179.44 crore until July 2021 as against Rs 58.83 crore of the same period last year, P Ananth, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM, said after hoisting the national flag at the 75th independence Day celebrations of the division in Madurai on Sunday.



The division transported 0.7299 million tonnes of freight from April to July 2021, which is 25.84 per cent more than last year. While coal loading increased by 160 per cent, tractor grew by 413.9 per cent. To attract more parcel traffic, five trains have been downgraded from ‘R’ scale to ‘P’ scale.



Under the Business Development Unit efforts, transport of eggs had started from Dindigul for various destinations. The division is focusing on maintaining a higher average speed of freight trains, above 50 kmph, for the past months. This is higher than last year’s average of 45.4 kmph. This allows more loading time.



Track doubling on the Madurai-Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli section and the Tulukkapatti-Kovilpatti section are targeted for completion by December 2021 and Madurai-Thirumangalam for February 2022.



On completion of these sections, the entire stretch of Madurai-Tirunelveli would have seamless electrified double line.



More importantly, on the Madurai-Bodinayakkanur section, work between Madurai-Theni has been completed so far and the section between Theni and Bodinayakkanur would be completed by December 2021, the DRM said.Electrification on the Tiruchchirappalli-Karaikkudi and Manamadurai-Ramanathapuram sections are targeted for September 2021 and Karaikkudi- Manamadurai-Virudunagar sections by January 2022. The Ramanathapuram- Rameswaram and Kollam-Punalur sections are targeted for March 2022.