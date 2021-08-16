Parcel income grows in Salem despite COVID

Parcel earnings for Salem division of the Southern Railways has grown by 14.7 per cent over the previous year, despite the pandemic, said A Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division.
Salem: Speaking after hoisting the national flag in Salem, the DRM said, “Loading performance during last year was noteworthy as the division has achieved 2.83 million tonnes despite the pandemic. The division has been operating three leased parcel cargo express trains, which itself is a unique achievement in the Southern Railway.”Pointing out that the punctuality of trains in the division is at 96.8 per cent, Srinivas said 91 Shramik Special Trains were operated to transport migrant workers to various destinations across the country during COVID-19.
While honouring COVID warriors in the Railways, including medical staff, the DRM noted that about 96 per cent of railway employees of Salem Division have been vaccinated through 130 camps.
“Also, 32 RT-PCR camps were conducted to screen employees and their dependents. Similarly, facilities including contactless IR thermal scanner, camera and computers for ticket verification and temperature check of passengers were installed at Salem, Karur, Erode and Tirupur districts in the division,” he added.
The DRM also flagged off four two-wheelers for RPF outposts. Later, the RPF commandos demonstrated their skills in defence and combat while the dog squad also presented a demo.
