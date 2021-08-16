Vellore Collector hands out welfare materials worth Rs 1cr

Vellore Collector B Kumaravel Pandian garlanded the Gandhi statue at the entrance to the Vellore Fort, hoisted the tricolor on the ramparts of the fort before moving to the Nethaji stadium to review a guard of honour and unfurl the national flag on the occasion of the nation’s 75th independence day, on Sunday.

Vellore Collector B Kumaravel Pandian Vellore : He later handed out welfare materials worth Rs 1.44 crore to 476 beneficiaries and also distributed certificates to government officials for exemplary service. Those who worked exceptionally well during the pandemic were also honoured. Vellore range DIG AG Babu and SP S Selvakumar were also present.



Ranipet Collector AR Gladstone Pushparaj garlanded a Gandhi statue and hoisted the Tricolour before handing out welfare materials worth Rs 38.31 lakh to 649 beneficiaries. District SP Deshmukh Sekar Sanjay was also present.



Tiruvannamalai Collector B Murugesh reviewed a guard of honour and after hoisting the national flag, and distributed materials worth Rs 18.18 lakh to 11 beneficiaries in the presence of SP Pavan Kumar Reddy.



Tirupattur Collector Amar Kuswaha hoisted the Tricolor and distributed materials worth Rs 1.19 crore to 98 beneficiaries. He also handed over certificates for exemplary service to 335 government officials.