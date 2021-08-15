Daily cases in TN decline to 1,896

New COVID cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 1,896 on Sunday, while the State also notified 23 deaths.

Chennai : Coimbatore reported the highest fresh cases in the State with 225, followed by Chennai with 216 cases. Erode added 179 new cases on Sunday, Salem 127 and Chengalpattu 115. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 25,88,781, of which 20,458 are active cases.



The overall test positivity rate (TPR) is 1.2 per cent, with Thanjavur recording the highest of 2.9 per cent and Salem 2.4 per cent. Chennai TPR was 0.9 per cent.



The State notified 23 more deaths due to the infection, including 19 in government hospitals. Of these, Salem and Tirupur reported five deaths each. The death toll has reached to 34,519.



On Sunday, 1,842 persons were declared recovered, taking the total recoveries to 25,33,804. The daily bulletin said 1,56,973 persons were tested in past 24 hours.