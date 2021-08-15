1183 Tons Ration Rice Seized in 100 Days

Chennai :

The civil supply CID sleuths in the last 100 days had seized a total of 1183 tons of ration rice being smuggled out of the state and handed over to TN Civil supplies corporation, a press release from the CSCID said on Sunday.





During the same time, the sleuths had also seized 347 vehicles used for smuggling the ration rice in 1841 cases and arrested as many as 2129 persons.





Last week alone the civil supplies CID sleuths had seized 169 tons of ration rice in 125 cases. The police squads had also seized 25 vehicles and arrested 125 persons in connection with the cases registered last week. Three persons were detained under preventive detention last week alone, a press release noted.





It may be noted that Civil Supplies CID teams had seized 26,400 liters of adulterated diesel, mostly in and around Coimbatore and Salem, in the last two months.





As many as five tanker lorries, three mini trucks have been seized and 10 men have been arrested in seven different cases. CS-CID operation was based on information about the sale of adulterated diesel in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Salem, Namakkal, and Tiruchengode.