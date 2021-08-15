Young woman beaten to death, police searching for absconding husband

Chennai :

It is said, the Prabakaran-Gandhi couple’s younger daughter Jothi (19) was married to Manikandan (35) of Pattukkottai three months back. Manikandan who returned from abroad just a month before the marriage was residing at Kondikulam village with her wife Jothi after the marriage.





It is said, the couple Manikandan and Jothi went to visit Balakrishnan, a relative of Jothi at Omathanadu near Peravurani on Friday to worship at a temple and participate in the subsequent feasting. While Balakrishnan was readying the food, Manikandan took his wife Jothi to a nearby temple.





However, Manikandan suddenly changed his mind and took her to the canal. When Jothi had asked him to stop the bike in which they were travelling, Manikandan who stopped the bike and reportedly pushed Jothi and had assaulted her with a wooden log in which she died on the spot while Manikandan escaped from the spot.





Meanwhile the relatives who were waiting for the couple for a long time grew suspicious and went in search of them and they spotted the body of Jothi with head injury. On information, the Peravurani police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. They also brought the sniffer dog and conducted an investigation. Later, the police retrieved the body and sent it to the GH for post mortem.





The parents of Jothi lodged a complaint against Manikandan in which they stated that he used to ill treat Jothi often and she had informed them about this. But the parents pacified her and asked her to be patient. They also claimed that Manikandan was behaving like a psychopath at times. The police who registered a case are searching for Manikandan.