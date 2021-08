Watch: Independence day celebrations at Fort St.George

Chennai :

The 75th Independence Day celebrations have been organized at St.George's Fort which is the Secretariat of Tamilnadu.









Chief Minister MK Stalin accepted the Guard of Honour by the Police team and hoisted the Tricolor National Flag in the Secretariat.





After delivering the Independence day address, Chief Minister would give away gallantry awards and certificates of recognition for the awardees. Party leaders and their families were present during the celebrations. Since this is the first Independence day celebration for CM Stalin, his wife Durga Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and other prominent DMK leaders were also present.