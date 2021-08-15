Head constable slaps senior citizen in Pudukkotai during inquiry, suspended

A head cop who slapped a senior citizen during an inquiry was suspended on Saturday after a video on social media went viral across Pudukkottai district.

Pudukottai : Radhakrishnan (69), a farmer from Rethinakottai near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai had a dispute with his cousin Arumugam (50) over an ancestral property and Arumugam had lodged a complaint with the Aranthangi police station. Based on the complaint, Aranthangi police called Radhakrishnan for inquiry and he went there along with few relatives. The head cop Murugan, who was inquiring Radhakrishnan, did not pay attention to his explanation and so he went on demanding to hear his explanation. Since Radhakrishnan kept demanding his appeal, the irritated cop warned the senior citizen with abusive words and suddenly slapped him couple of times. The shocked relatives recorded a video posted it on social media, which went viral. On Saturday, the SP Nisha Parthiban, who came to know about the incident, suspended Murugan.