101 fresh cases added to Pondy COVID count, 1 death increases toll to 1,804

Puducherry posted 101 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the overall tally to 1,22,203. A 72-year-old man hailing from Mahe succumbed to the viral infection, raising the toll to 1,804.

Puducherry : The patient had co morbidities including diabetes and Parkinson’s ailment. The new cases were spread over Puducherry 70, Karaikal 12, Yanam 4 and Mahe 15 and were identified at the end of examination of 5049 samples. According to the Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu, Puducherry’s test positivity rate is two percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 percent and 97.76 percent respectively. He said there were 936 active patients of whom 199 were in hospitals and the remaining 737 were in home isolation. While 108 patients recovered and discharged during last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries stood at 1,19,463.