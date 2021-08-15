Mother kills son with stone for demanding cash to buy liquor

Ambur police registered a case and arrested a 57-year-old woman for killing her 35-year-old son, who continually harassed her and her daughter-in-law with demands for money to buy liquor, on Friday.
Vellore: Sivakumar (35) a resident of Periyankuppam, son of Rajeswari (57) and a daily wage earner was married to Gauri and the couple had three children. However as he was addicted to liquor, Sivakumar daily pestered his family for money to buy liquor and when he was inebriated would abuse both wife and mother and also beat them. Hence Gauri and Rajewsari lived separately nearby. On Friday when Gauri came to her husband’s house she found him dead with his head smashed by stone. On her complaint, Ambur taluk police. SP MR Sibi Chakravarthy ordered the formation of a special party which on investigation found that Rajeswari who came to Sivakumar’s house when he was asleep and smashed his head with a big stone which she threw away and covered it with cow dung to hide traces of blood. Police recovered the stone.
Conversations