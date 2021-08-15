100 Days In Office: Will strive hard to win faith of critics too, says Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday assured to work doubly hard to win the confidence of people who refused to appreciate his government on its completion of 100 days at office. Stalin also said the biggest achievement of his 100-day-old government was saving lakhs of lives during the pandemic.
Chennai: Accepting the appreciation of alliance party MLAs in the State Assembly on his government’s completion of 100 days at office, Stalin said the public expectation on him and the government has increased in the 100 days. “We have earned such a good name in the first 100 days that people who voted for us are ready to vote again for us. We should sustain it, ” he said.
Recalling how the state was engulfed by Corona when they assumed office, he said the first month was overwhelmed by ambulance sounds and reported oxygen and bed shortage. Claiming to have paid heed to people’s requests and fulfilled as much as they could during the pandemic, he said, “According to me, saving lakhs of people and embracing them is the biggest achievement in the 100 days.”‘Will fulfill all promises gradually’
“I am not ready to deceive you and myself by claiming that we have fulfilled all poll promises. We have just begun. We are gradually fulfilling our promises. We will fulfill all promises. Let no one have any doubt, ” he remarked. “I assure, as the son of M Karunanidhi, that I will deliver whatever he must. Only the financial situation of the state is a little critical. I am confident that we will resolve the situation soon. I have taken it upon my shoulders. I am beginning my journey with the confidence that you are with me, ” he added.
‘Not my govt; this is our govt’
Remarking that it began as his regime, Stalin said, “I am telling you, it is not my government, it is our government. That is my policy. This government functions like our regime. I assure you that I will work doubly hard to win the confidence of even those who did not have the mind to appreciate us.”
