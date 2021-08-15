Oppn campaign against budget to be intensified ahead of civic polls

For the second consecutive day, the main opposition AIADMK on Saturday termed the budget as a disappointment for Tamil Nadu voters and has started a campaign demanding the waving of jewel, education and farm loans that were promised by the DMK ahead of Assembly polls.

Chennai : In a statement, former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that poll promise made by the DMK with regard to loan waiver for the people, who had pledged five sovereign gold in the cooperative bank, was not fulfilled even after 100 days it came to power. AIADMK deputy co-ordinator said that the DMK had also forgotten to fulfil its election promise that if it comes to power it would waive the loans of the students, who had borrowed from the banks for their higher education.



Pointing out that to implement various poll promises, the DMK has brought out several conditions, Palaniswami said even for waiving jewel loan, the ruling party had laid a series of conditions, which would not benefit several people, who want to avail it.



Claiming that the DMK president MK Stalin had made more than 500 poll promises during the elections, the former chief minister said “however, with no intention to full fill the assurances, he had released a white paper on the financial situation of the State through state finance minister”.



“Even the white paper on the financial status of the state contains only the contents of what AIADMK had published every year during “Amma” (Jayalalithaa) regime”, he said adding the white paper of the financial status looks as if DMK had discovered something new about the State finance.



According to AIADMK insiders, the opposition party is keen on taking up the campaign against state budget stating that it had failed to fulfil its poll promises. With local body polls round the corner the AIADMK has planned to intensify its campaign against the DMK.