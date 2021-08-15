TN’s 1st agri budget spells plan to double cropped areas in 10 yrs

Hiking agri coverage a key poll promise of Stalin; organic farming gets Rs 33 cr
Chennai: State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, on Saturday, said that in the next 10 years, cropped area will be doubled from 10 lakh hectares to 20 lakh hectares.
Presenting the first ever independent agriculture budget of Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said that Rs 34,220 crore has been allotted for the Agriculture Department and agriculture related departments such as Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development, Irrigation, Rural Development, Revenue, Cooperation, Sericulture and Forest Department. “The Agriculture budget is the aspiration of farmers. It is a dream of nature lovers. It is the livelihood of the rural mass. It is the crown on agriculture-farmers’ welfare department,” the Minister said.
Speaking about the goals of the government, Panneerselvam said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has fixed the long term visionary goals ‘to take steps to bring an additional area of 11.75 lakh hectare under net area sown so as to increase the present cropped area from 60 to 75 per cent’ by converting fallow lands into productive lands, to augment water resources such as ponds, farm ponds, percolation ponds, check dams and borewells and crops like millets, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables and fruits will be grown to increase the net sown area.
Panneerselvam added that Tamil Nadu will be brought within the first three positions in the country in agricultural productivity in crops like foodgrains and commercial crops such as coconut, cotton, sunflower and sugarcane. Chief Minister’s Dry land development missions will be implemented to engage small and marginal farmers in dry farming. The project will be implemented with the outlay of Rs 146.64 crore with the contribution of State and Union governments. Organic farming development scheme will be implemented to provide adequate awareness on organic farming to farmers and to provide training on organic certification. Rs 33.03 crore has been allotted for the organic farming development scheme.
New announcement: A grand project called ‘Kalaignarin Anaithu Grama Orunginaintha Velaan Valarchi Thittam” (Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme) will be implemented in a span of five years to ensure an overall agricultural developmnt and self-sufficiency of farmers. Rs 250 crore has been allotted to it.
Presenting the first ever independent agriculture budget of Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said that Rs 34,220 crore has been allotted for the Agriculture Department and agriculture related departments such as Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development, Irrigation, Rural Development, Revenue, Cooperation, Sericulture and Forest Department. “The Agriculture budget is the aspiration of farmers. It is a dream of nature lovers. It is the livelihood of the rural mass. It is the crown on agriculture-farmers’ welfare department,” the Minister said.
Speaking about the goals of the government, Panneerselvam said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has fixed the long term visionary goals ‘to take steps to bring an additional area of 11.75 lakh hectare under net area sown so as to increase the present cropped area from 60 to 75 per cent’ by converting fallow lands into productive lands, to augment water resources such as ponds, farm ponds, percolation ponds, check dams and borewells and crops like millets, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables and fruits will be grown to increase the net sown area.
Panneerselvam added that Tamil Nadu will be brought within the first three positions in the country in agricultural productivity in crops like foodgrains and commercial crops such as coconut, cotton, sunflower and sugarcane. Chief Minister’s Dry land development missions will be implemented to engage small and marginal farmers in dry farming. The project will be implemented with the outlay of Rs 146.64 crore with the contribution of State and Union governments. Organic farming development scheme will be implemented to provide adequate awareness on organic farming to farmers and to provide training on organic certification. Rs 33.03 crore has been allotted for the organic farming development scheme.
New announcement: A grand project called ‘Kalaignarin Anaithu Grama Orunginaintha Velaan Valarchi Thittam” (Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme) will be implemented in a span of five years to ensure an overall agricultural developmnt and self-sufficiency of farmers. Rs 250 crore has been allotted to it.
Conversations