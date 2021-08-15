Agriculture museum to be built in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, on Saturday, said that a state level agricultural museum will be set up in Chennai at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Chennai : “Most people living in the cities have no inkling about real agriculture, hence it is necessary that they gain knowledge about this sector,” said Panneerselvam in his budget address. The museum will showcase varieties of paddy, native agriculture implements including millstone of ancient times, pounder, milling machine and pictures of traditional cattle, sheep, goat, poultry, birds and dogs, and paintings on agriculture in literature. Videos on folk songs and transplantation songs will also be played there.



He said a special centre for jackfruit at Panruti block in Cuddalore district will come up at a cost of Rs 5 crore, wherein a gene bank will be developed. The government will also establish 10 small scale Uzhavar Sandhais in town panchayats and other urban areas of Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Pudukkottai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Thajavur, Vellore and Kallakurichi at an outlay of Rs 6 crore. Composting units in Uzhavar Sandhais at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore will also come up. A pepper processing centre at Kolli hills for Rs 50 lakh, integrated rural agricultural market complex at Edapally village, The Nilgiris, a new horticulture college in Jeenur in Krishnagiri district on 150 acres for Rs 10 crore, a turmeric research centre in Erode on 100 acres for Rs 2 crore and Nammazhvar organic farming research centre in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for Rs 3 crore will come up.