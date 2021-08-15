Land for integrated bus stand in Tiruchy identified: Collector

The Tiruchy district administration has identified 115 acre land for the integrated bus stand which was a long pending demand of the people and the other works would continue on phased manner, said the District Collector S Sivarasu here on Saturday..

Thiruchirapalli : Speaking to reporters on briefing about the 100 days achievement of DMK government, the District Collector S Sivarasu said, after new government formed, the number of COVID-19 cases went up to 1750 per day and gradually it was reduced and presently the district has an average of 63 persons a day and Tiruchy placed in the last 10th position in the state.



Stating that the state government has launched various developmental schemes across the state, the Collector said, in Tiruchy as many as 54 works have been underway in the Smart City programme and added that the announcement of an integrated bus stand has been made in the budget and area of 115 acre land in Panchapur has been identified, which will also have a commercial complex.