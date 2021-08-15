Used to dream of singing hymns before deity, Government has made it possible

Like many pious women in the state, twenty-eight-year-old Suhanjana only used to dream about singing hymns before the deity during her daily temple visits.

Like many pious women in the state, twenty-eight-year-old Suhanjana only used to dream about singing hymns before the deity during her daily temple visits.



In fact, She had learnt Thevaram and Thiruvasagam recitals eight years ago to realize her dream. However, Suhanjana’s long wait ended only on Saturday when chief minister MK Stalin issued orders to appoint her as one of the Othuvaars in a HR&CE department-run temple. Suhanjana of Selayur was the lone woman othuvaar (person who chants hymns before the deity during pooja) appointed by the government Saturday morning when the all caste archakas was also launched.



Speaking to DT Next over phone, Suhanjana said; “I used to sing devotional songs from childhood. Every time I visited temples, I mostly found men singing in front of the deity during poojas. It was the tradition too. I wondered when I would be able to do it. After class X, I asked my parents. They allowed me to pursue my passion. I learnt Thevaram and Thirvasagam from Karur Swaminatha Ayya for three years. I completed it in 2013 and taught Thirvasagam and moral classes to students in a matriculation school in native Karur,” she added.



Migrating to her design engineer husband P Gopinath’s place in Selayur after marriage a few years ago, she waited for the opportunity, which came calling when the state HR&CE dept notified recruitment of Othuvars recently.“I noticed the newspaper ad. I applied and attended the interview. Today, I have realised my dream. I am thankful to the government,” she added. “I don’t know if there were women othuvars before me. Today, I was the only one appointed. I hope it will inspire many women to take it up,” added Suhanjana who will be making inroads into what was largely a male bastion thus far.” Asked about the all caste archakas, she says; “The 63 Nayanmars are from different castes. Each won the grace of god in their own way. Likewise, opportunity is being given to all. It would be a fulfilling experience when I sing hymns during pooja.” Suhanjana will join Madampakkam Thenupureeswarar Temple as othuvaar on Monday.