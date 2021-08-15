TN creates history, 24 trained archakas get job orders

The ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday created history by appointing the first batch of 24 trained archakas from various castes in HR and CE run temples, including Mylapore Kapaleeshwarar temple under “All Caste Archakas” Scheme.

Chief Minister MK Stalin handing over order to one of the archakas on Saturday

Chennai : Flanked by Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar and Tirupenthira Saanthalinga Adigalar, Stalin on Saturday distributed appointment orders to 58 trained archakas, including 24 trained as per the GO issued for All Caste Archakas scheme.



Conceived over half a century ago in the then DMK regime and legislated in the 2006-11 DMK regime, appointment of archakas from all castes, which was delayed by legal challenges, has finally been implemented by the party’s government led by Stalin. The newly appointed archakas would be appointed in renowned temples like Mylapore Kapaleeshwarar and Samayapuram Mariamman Temple. Inaugurating the caste-defying scheme at a function held at Kapaleeshwarar Karpagambal Hall in Mylapore in the city, Stalin said, “Thanthai Periyar fought for equal worshipping rights of people believing in god. Hence, he desired that people from all castes be made archakas. Kalaignar attempted to remove the thorn in Periyar’s heart by issuing a GO to appoint archakas from all castes. This government, which runs on the principles of Kalaignar, has implemented the appointment of properly trained people from all castes as archakas.” In implementing the GO, the government has also demonstrated its commitment to rationalist principles of Periyar and fulfilled its poll manifesto.