Panneerselvam in good ‘farm’, say ryots in southern dists

Several farmers in the southern region of Tamil Nadu welcomed the maiden farm budget, terming it a farmer friendly budget.

Chennai : S Rethinavelu, president, Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, thanked the government for declaring Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Thoothukudi, Tirupur and Ariyalur as ‘Moringa Export Zone’ as demanded by the Chamber for a long time. These districts account for 73 per cent of drumstick cultivation in the State. This would motivate farmers and entrepreneurs in this region, increase its cultivation and enter into export of numerous value added products, he added.



Listing many other announcements in the budget, Rethinavelu told DT Next that these would develop agriculture and ensure farmers’ welfare.



According to B John Peter, president, Panai Vazhvial Iyakkam, Tenkasi, the budget has protected the traditional palm industry that flourishes in parts of south Tamil Nadu. He also welcomed the move to sell palm jaggery as one of the essential commodities through public distribution system. Noting that ‘Asian palmyra palm’ is the State tree of Tamil Nadu, he said Tamil Nadu Agricultural University should continue research on palmyra. Also, the government should focus on value addition of palm products like Sri Lanka has been doing, he added. Getting Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kollimalai pepper, Panruti jackfruit and Ponni rice as indicated in the budget would improve their market potential, said P Sanjai Gandhi, nodal officer, Geographical Indication Registered Product, Tamil Nadu.



Farmers relying on Kamarajar vegetables market in Oddanchatram, Dindigul, are elated over the decision to establish cold storage in Oddanchatram. SRK Balu, president, Kamarajar Market Association, said despite the increase in expenditure, many farmers and wholesale dealers were forced to take the farm produce to Paravai in Madurai where the cold storage facility is available.



Once this facility is commissioned at Oddanchatram, farmers can keep their vegetables fresh and sell them when the demand and price rise, he said.