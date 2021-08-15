Allies and rivals welcome separate farm budget

Political parties, including allies and even opposition PMK, welcomed the first agriculture budget that was presented on Saturday.

Chennai : PMK, the only party in the State to bring out shadow agriculture budgets for the past 14 years, welcomed the separate budget. PMK MLAs wore green towels while the separate budget was presented by Minister MRK Panneerselvam.



“The scheme to convert 11.75 lakh hectares of barren lands into farm lands and scheme to protect palmyra trees are among the demands that were raised by the PMK for a long time. Similarly, cold storage facilities, the scheme to focus on organic farming, improving millet cultivation are among the announcements that PMK welcomes,” said party founder S Ramadoss.



But he added that allotment of Rs 34,220 crore was not sufficient, and said at least Rs 50,000 crore should be allocated for the department to attain six per cent economic growth.



CPI MLA T Ramachandran welcomed the agricultural budget, pointing out that it came at a time when the Union government enacted three farm laws that were being staunchly opposed by the farmers across the nation. CPIM MLA Nagai Mali said that there were many schemes to improve food grain production and for the welfare of farmers.