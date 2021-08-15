24 police officers to get President’s medals on I-Day

Twenty-four police officers from Tamil Nadu will be presented with the President’s medal for their distinguished work on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday.

Chennai : Vinit Dev Wankhede, ADGP State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai; and D Jayavel, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police X Battalion, Ulundurpet, would be awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 22 officers will be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.



Similarly, 15 officers were selected for Chief Minister’s Police Medal which will be awarded by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Independence Day on Sunday. Five of them will receive the CM Medal for Public Service, 10 officers will be awarded the Medal for Excellence in Investigation.



Amaraesh Pujari, ADGP (Technical Services), Chennai; A Amalraj, ADGP (Operations), Chennai; S Vimala, DC (Intelligence Section), Greater Chennai Police; N Navukkarasan, inspector, FortTraffic Police Station, Tiruchy City; and B Prem Prasad, head constable, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police were chosen for the CM’s Medal for Public Service.



The 10 officers selected for excellence in investigation medal are from across the State.



Meanwhile, three CBI officers from Tamil Nadu have been chosen for President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. P Muthukumar, inspector, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chennai; M Sasirekha, inspector, ACB, Chennai; and Chanthilvel Ponnaiah, constable, CBI, SCB, Chennai, are among the 24 officers selected for the medal from across the country, while six other officers have been selected for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. The officers will receive the medal from President Ram Nath Kovind on Independence Day.