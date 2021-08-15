Greens welcome TN budget for eco-friendly proposals

Higher standards of quality, safety, environmental education and information and safety services in beaches have been announced, while beautification should focus more on the ecology part than the civil works, Nisha opined.

Chennai : Ecologists and environmentalists have welcomed the State budget, terming it ‘eco friendly’ and ‘promising’ for those working in the field of climate change and conservation.



Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, focussing on climate change adaptation and mitigation, is a key scheme and has been a discussed subject among climate activists, said K Brinda, conservationist, Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Tiruchy.



The State has earmarked a budget of Rs 500 crore for the purpose and any scientific study towards climate change and rainfall patterns will have a greater role in understanding the global warming issues. “Mitigation of pollution is another key area that should be given more impetus,” Brinda added.



Beach beautification is something that will encourage the tourists and also ensure that the shoreline of our beaches is well maintained. The promise of upgrading beaches with Blue Flag Certification is commendable, said Nisha Thotta, founder, Shuddha, an NGO that has been part of Chennai beach beautification projects.



The government had assured the launch of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission to increase the total area under the forest and tree cover in the State to 33 per cent of its land area. As of date, the State has a forest cover of 20 per cent and this scheme is implemented in letter and spirit will help to add to the forest cover, opined a senior forest department official admitting that the degradation of rain forests and shola forests are an issue along the western ghats.



The official also welcomed the modernisation of forest force with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), artificial intelligence, GIS and MIS based management systems and updated weaponry.