‘Over 88,0000 served via Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam in a week’

More than 88,772 people benefitted under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme in Tamil Nadu within a week of the launch of the scheme. The highest number of 6,407 beneficiaries was reported in Ramanathapuram district, followed by 5,583 in Ranipet.

Chennai : The scheme, launched on August 5, is seeing an increase in the beneficiaries as more than 40,304 people have been screened for hypertension and provided treatment for the same, while 25,238 diabetics have been benefited. Starting off with about 6,000-8,000 daily beneficiaries, the scheme is now made use of by more than 10,000 people daily across the State.



A further 2,578 persons were provided with palliative care and 2,557 persons were given physiotherapy treatment. In addition, 17 kidney patients were provided with bags for self-dialysis. The team of healthcare workers include female volunteers, paramedics, physiotherapists and other workers.



In the first phase, 1,172 Government Health Centres, 189 Primary Health Centres and 50 Advanced Primary Health Centres were selected to provide treatment under the scheme. A total of 21 urban Primary Health Centres in each of the three selected Corporations of Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli are also benefiting the people. The scheme will be gradually expanded to reach out to other rural and urban areas of the state by the end of this year, Health officials said.