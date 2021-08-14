1,916 fresh cases in State, 34 fatalities

Tamil Nadu saw a further decline in the cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as 1,916 cases were reported. While the positivity rate in the State was at 1.2 per cent, the new pandemic cases took the total number to 25,86,885 in the State.

Chennai : Coimbatore recorded the highest of 223 daily cases of COVID-19, while Chennai daily cases stood at 219. Among other districts, 185 cases were reported in Erode while 112 cases were recorded in Salem.



The positivity rate in the districts increased from the previous day, despite an increase in the overall testing of the cases of COVID-19 in the State. As many as 1,59,684 people were tested for the infection in the past 24 hours.



Thanjavur, which records the highest TPR in the State, recorded 3 per cent TPR, followed by 2.3 per cent in Salem and 2.1 per cent in Tirupur. These districts also saw a decline in the cases from the previous day.



As many as 34 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 on Saturday, with the highest of five deaths in Coimbatore, followed by three each in Chennai and Vellore. The total death toll in Tamil Nadu stood at 34,496.



