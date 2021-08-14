We heeded to people's requests during the pandemic: Stalin on 100 years of governance

Chennai :

“We have just started. We will gradually fulfill all our promises. Let no one have any doubt. If we list out our 100 day achievement, it will take three hours. We have restored the faith of the people. Only the financial position is a little critical. I won’t call it my government. It is our Govt. I thank all those who appreciated the Govt on its 100th day," CM MK Stalin in the State Assembly, after alliance party MLAs lauded the ruling DMK in the House on completing its first 100 days in power.





He added, "I assure you that We will work doubly hard in the next six months to win the confidence of those who didn’t have the mind to appreciate us."