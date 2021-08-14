Vellore independent candidate booked for non-submission of expenses

Chennai :

Paneerselvam of Sainathapuram who contested as an independent candidate in the Vellore constituency failed to do so. Paneerselvam failed to file the expense statement by July 31 deadline set by the Election Commission due to the current pandemic. He also failed to reply to the summons issued in this regard by the EC following which Vellore Collector B Kumaravel Pandian filed a complaint with the Bagayam police based on which a case was registered against him and investigations are on.