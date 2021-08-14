Exclusive employment exchange for children of police personnel created

Chennai :

In order to assist the children of the cops and ministerial staff get employment in government or private sector, a new section in the Welfare Wing of the Police Department in police headquarters has been created under the name ‘Employment Exchange for Children of Police Personnel,’ stated a circular from the state DGP office. The circular also asked all the unit officers to collect the particulars of willing children of the police personnel and ministerial staff of all ranks in a particular format prescribed and forward the same to state police headquarters before August 25.