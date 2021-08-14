20-yr-old from UP electrocuted in stone crusher unit near Somangalam

Chennai :

The deceased Abinay of Uttar Pradesh had come to Chennai last month with his friend Prasanth (18). Police said both of them joined as machine operators in a crusher unit in Erumaiyur near Somangalam. On Thursday Kaliaperumal (30) was operating the machine, Abinay and Prasanth were helping him. Around 10 pm Kaliaperumal and Prasanth went out for dinner while Abinay was cleaning the machine. When Prasanth returned, he found Abinay lying unconscious r near the machine. When he tried to lift Abinay he felt electric shock. They turned off power and rushed Abinay to Chromepet GH. But he was declared brought dead. A case was registered and probe is on.