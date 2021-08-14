Hello FM to chronicle 75 years of Independence in day-long programme

Chennai :

Hello FM will take listeners across its entire radio-network of 10 cities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, on a simulated time-travel. An early research by the editorial team, yielded an exhaustive list of defining moments and distinguishing milestones of India, from every year since its Independence. Seventy-five such precious gems from this treasure-trove were then curated by the content-team to be showcased as audio-vignettes on radio. These capsules will adorn the soundscape of all the 10 stations of Hello FM, from 7 am until midnight today, as a special salute to 75th year of Independence.