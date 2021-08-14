Rape, murder accused found dead under mysterious circumstances

Thiruchirapalli :

A Class 9 girl from Keeramangalam was living under the care of her paternal uncle Senthil (38) after her mother died 10 years ago and her father left for Coimbatore to work. On August 10, the neighbours found the girl dead by hanging. The police retrieved the body and sent it to the Pudukkottai MCH for post mortem in which they found that she was pregnant by seven months. Subsequently, the police found that Senthil was the culprit and registered a case under Pocso Act. The police were tracing his whereabouts. On Friday the police found Senthil dead by hanging at a place in Kothamangalam.