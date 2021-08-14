Bid to hold Kattupalli port public hearing 20 km away from site disapproved

Chennai :

On recording the aspect that the date fixed for the proposed hearing in the far off place against the prescribed norms has passed and such public hearing was not held, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu, on Friday said “Since the notice impugned had proposed to conduct the public hearing 20 km from the project site, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board are directed to adhere to the requirement as per the notification issued in 2006.” The bench also held that there is sufficient basis to the petitioner’s assertion that such public hearing as part of the Environment Impact Assessment should be held at the project venue or in close proximity to enable maximum number of local residents to participate and express their concerns.





Based on this, the bench also noted that the submission by the project managers that buses would be arranged to enable the villagers reach the proposed site at a college in Minjur owing to availability of audio-visual facilities to explain the project details to the villagers cannot be accepted since such act of transporting the possible objectors may be an inducement to prevent objections being raised.





The plea had submitted that the proposed expansion of the port by Adani owned Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Ltd would affect villages of Koraikuppam, Vairavankuppam, Arangankuppam, Tirumalai Nagar, Sembasipallikuppam, Lighthouse Kuppam and Goonankuppam and hence it was necessary to have an effective public hearing.