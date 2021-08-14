CBI takes over probe into decade-old elephant poaching incidents

Chennai :

The special crime cell of the CBI has registered case against Kubendran and Singam, both hailing from Theni. They are believed to be the poachers who used to supply ivory to the chain of wild life smugglers who in turn made sure that the smuggled items reached high end customers. The case has been registered under relevant sections of Tamil Nadu Forest Act and Wildlife Act. The poaching of three Indian male Elephant (Elephas Maximus) at Jackunary Reserve Forest & Kallar Reserve Forest, Mettupalayam Forest Range, Coimbatore Division during 2010-2011, has been taken over by CBI, agency the FIR said. The CBI has already taken over three cases of suspected elephant poaching in the state from the year 2014 to 2021 in the same forest belt based on an order from the High Court.





The High Court, while ordering a CBI enquiry into the suspected poaching, quoted the report of Wildlife Crime Control Division in which it was alleged that the poaching ‘kingpin’ ‘Eagle’ Rajan’s diary showed supply of ivory artefacts to high profile individuals across the country, including a well-known industrialist from Chennai.