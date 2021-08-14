Six, including infant, killed, 5 injured in car-lorry collision

Vellore :

They all belonged to the same family and were on their way to visit their family deity, Mariamman Temple, in Pudupalayam near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district.





The dead were identified as Gomathy (26), Muniammal (61), Parimala (21), Radhika (45), Moorthy (68) and Nisha (3-month-old) all from Virupathchipuram in Vellore.





When the family of 11 were on their way to the temple, a tyre burst resulted in the car going out of control and subsequently rammed a Vellore-bound lorry from Tiruvannamalai at Sandavasal village 30 km from Vellore.





The injured were identified as Malathi (27), Poornima (35), Kala (36), car driver Sasikumar (25) and Kumaran (3-month-old). They were immediately rushed to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital.





Tiruvannamalai SP Pavan Kumar Reddy visited the spot along with local revenue officials and Kannamangalam police registered a case and are investigating.