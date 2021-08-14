Slight dip as state reports 1,933 new cases

Chennai :

The total number of cases reached to 25,84,969. While Coimbatore recorded 236 new cases, Chennai had 211 cases. Among other districts, Erode reported 177 cases, while Salem recorded 120 cases and Chengalpattu had 108 cases. The positivity rate stands at 1.2 per cent, with the highest of 2.6 per cent in Thanjavur, followed by 2.1 in Coimbatore. Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 0.8 per cent on Friday. A total of 1.58 lakh people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the state. On Friday, 34 more deaths were reported, including 12 deaths in private hospitals and 22 in government hospitals. The highest of five deaths each were reported in Chennai and Coimbatore. The active cases stood at 20,411 and a total of 1,887 more people were discharged.