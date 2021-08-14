23 infected, COVID cluster reported from Sholinganallur

Chennai :

The cluster was reported in Sholinganallur and is likely to have reported more cases after gatherings in the community. Of the 23 people who have tested positive, 11 were completely vaccinated, four of them were partially vaccinated.





This is the second cluster of COVID-19 in the city after a cluster of 20 people tested positive for COVID-19 and one woman died due to the infection in Kilpauk recently. The cluster was formed after more than 300 people attended a religious gathering.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the two blocks of the apartment on the Model School Road in Sholinganallur on Friday morning and said that random samples were tested from different apartments in the area. “Greater Chennai Corporation is carrying out the prevention and control measures. Few clusters have emerged in Chennai recently. Chennai and neighbouring districts, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur,” he added.





The children had mild fever and they were asymptomatic. They and 17 others have been advised home isolation, whereas five of them were taken to COVID Care Centre. One person has been hospitalised. Some of these patients have comorbidities.