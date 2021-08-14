AIADMK walks out before Budget claiming EPS not allowed to speak

Chennai :

All the AIADMK MLAs walked out of the House after Opposition leader Palaniswami was denied permission to speak by the Assembly Speaker M Appavu ahead of the Budget presentation.





“DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin said his first sign would be the abolition of NEET exams. The DMK has completed 100 days in office and there is no respite from NEET. The contradictory statement by the DMK during elections has created confusion among the student community,” Palaniswami said.





Further, he added that the White Paper tabled by the Finance Minister is of no use and has just carried the details of the previous budgets. The LoP alleged that the Finance Minister had also levelled baseless allegations against the previous AIADMK governments and the purpose of the White Paper was just a political gimmick and will not serve any public purpose.





“The AIADMK also condemns the DMK government for foisting cases against the party workers and former ministers. We also wanted to raise the issue of party organ “Namadu Amma” being raided and explain how the sleuths stopped the journalists from printing the newspaper, but denied the opportunity to speak, so the AIADMK had walked out of the Assembly,” Palaniswami said charging that the DMK was against the freedom of the press.





Will give befitting reply to White Paper report: OPS





Addressing reporters, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said that he would expose the White Paper report and the lapses in the state Budget presented by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan. I had been the state finance minister for more than 10 years and I was surprised to see the incumbent Minister submitting ‘facts’ that never existed, OPS said. My budget reply will be in detail and befitting to the DMK, he added.