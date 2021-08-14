TN to ensure safe drinking water in 79,395 settlements

Chennai :

“At least 55 litres per capita per day of good quality drinking water will be supplied to all the 79,395 habitations in the State. Household connections will be enabled for all the 1.27 crore dwelling units situated in rural areas. The 83.92 lakh households which currently do not have household water supply connections will be provided access to such connections by March 2024. To achieve the objective, the Jal Jeevan Mission will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 2,000 crore during 2021-22,” said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in his budget address.





The minister also said the State government will ensure that all the incomplete houses are taken up and completed at the earliest. In 2021-22, further 2,89,877 houses will be taken up for construction at a total cost of Rs 8,017.41 crore. “This government will ensure that 8,023,924 houseless families in rural areas are provided a house in the next five years,” said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.





The state government will urge the Union government to increase the permissible man-days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from 100 to 150 and enhance the wage rate from Rs 273 to Rs 300 per day. Funding for the MLA constituency development scheme will be restored to Rs 3 crore per constituency from the current year onwards, said the minister.





Palanivel Thiaga Rajan further said that 27 cities with a population of above one lakh will be fully covered with underground drainage sewerage systems. To meet the aspirational needs of the people in urban areas while bridging the resource gap, the state government will launch the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme) with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore in 2021-22.





The state government will implement a wage employment scheme on a pilot basis to provide gainful jobs to the urban poor by engaging them in the creation and maintenance of public assets like parks, playfields, stormwater drains, roads, buildings and rejuvenation of water bodies. An initial allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for the programme, added Thiaga Rajan.