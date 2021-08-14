Deep-sea digging in Sangam age harbours gets a push in budget

Chennai :

“The first stage of deep-sea excavation will be undertaken in the areas where the Sangam-age harbour of Korkai and Azhagankulam were located. The excavation will be carried out in coordination with National Institute of Oceanography, National Institute of Ocean Technology and Indian Maritime varsity,” said Thiaga Rajan in his budget adresss.





The minister also said the archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu will get the highest allocation for excavation as he said that in order to carry out archaeological excavation in a scientific manner Rs 5 crore will be allocated ‘which is the highest among all states in the country’.





“The areas in Keezhadi, Sivakalai and Kodumanal where excavations have been carred out will be declared as protected archaeological sites,” said the minister, who also added that a world-class onsite museum will be established at Keezhadi.





Kasimedu fishing harbour renovationThe minister said the Kasimedu fishing harbour will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 150 crore in association with Chennai Port Trust. There are fishing harbour schemes under implementation at Tarangambadi, Tiruvottiyur, Alagankuppam and Arcottuthurai, which will be hastened. Surveys will be held for new fishing harbours at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore in six locations.





Climate change adaptation programme The second phase of the climate change adaptation programme in the Cauvery delta area will be taken up at a total cost of Rs 11,825 crore with assistance from the Asian Development Bank. State government has also planned to construct 1,000 check dams and barrages over the next 10 years.