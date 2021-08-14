Panel to formulate education policy in line with TN’s legacy

Chennai :

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said a high-level committee of educationists and experts would formulate an exclusive SEP in keeping with the historical legacy, present situation and future aspirations of the State.





“We have been requesting the government to have a separate SEP for the last one decade. When it is implemented, school education will improve,” said PK Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association. Once it was implemented, the State would be able to take its own decision without depending on the Centre’s nod, he said. “Even release of the funds will be quick and projects will also be implemented soon,” he said. PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu, said it was a welcome measure as education is a component of culture. “We expect the committee to come out with a policy that will be a time-tested model to be followed by any society in any part of the world,” he said.





L Arul Aram, president, Tamil Nadu Federation of University Faculty Association (TANFUFA), hailed the decision and said, “It is a good move as the National Education Policy cannot gel with all the states. However, the quality should not be compromised.” A separate policy would improve the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), said Arul, adding that the government should also bring the latest technology in teaching.





P Tirunavukkarasu, president, Association of University Teachers (AUT), said rural students would benefit from this move as higher education, which is vital for employment, would be according to their requirement. “If the policy is implemented, the State would get individuality in taking many decisions to improve the education system,” he claimed.