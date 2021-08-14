14,317 police vacancies to be filled this year

Steps will be taken to fill the 14,317 vacancies in the police against the sanctioned strength of 1.33 lakh, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said during his budget speech on Friday.
Chennai: The outlay for the department for the current financial year is Rs 8,930 crore, which is Rs 53 crore more than the previous year’s allocation. There is only 0.6 per cent increase in budgetary allocation for the department this year. There will be special focus on swift and effective investigation of serious crimes, specifically those against women and children, cyber and economic offences. The government is planning to bring some changes to the Fire Services Act, 1985. “The existing act will be thoroughly overhauled. The location of new fire stations will be on the basis of a scientific mapping exercise to reduce response time,” the Finance Minister said.
