Vision to benefit all, says TNCC chief Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Friday lauded the revised budget of the ruling DMK and said that it was prepared with a long-term vision of benefiting everyone.
Chennai:
The TNCC chief appreciated Chief Minister MK Stalin for announcing Rs 3 tax cut on petrol, adding, that the Rs 19,872 crore subsidy for free electricity shows the government’s interest in farmers. Alagiri lauded the Metro Rail extension and also welcomed the allocations for school education and health departments.
