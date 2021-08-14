Budget will revive TN’seconomy: Thirumavalavan

VCK Founder President Thol Thirumavalavan welcomed the budget saying that it has fulfilled promises and is also development-oriented.
Chennai: “As promised in the poll manifesto, the government has reduced tax on petrol and also said that the scheme of distributing Rs 1,000 to households will be implemented. The waivering of loans obtained by women self-help groups was a good move,” said Thirumavalavan, who also added that the budget will help Tamil Nadu recover from the slow economic growth and will also fuel development in the State.
