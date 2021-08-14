Govt must restructure loss-making public enterprises, says CPM

The CPM on Friday welcomed the State governnment’s budget, with state secretary K Balakrishnan saying that his party hails the price cut on petrol, creation of new job opportunities through four new TIDAL parks, nine SPICOTs, and industrials parks.
Chennai:
He asked the government to fully restructure the loss-making public sector enterprises. “Under the MGNREGA scheme, a worker gets only 45 days off work in a year. It is a welcome announcement that TN would urge the Centre to increase it to 150 days and increase daily wage to Rs 300. We urge the government to press the Centre to increase the number of working days to 200,” he said.
