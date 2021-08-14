AIADMK ex-min calls budget ‘digital gimmick’

Chennai :

PMK, a key ally of the AIADMK, however, elicited a mixed reaction to the budget. “Announcements like increase in MGNREGS working days from 100 to 150, extending maternity leave for government employees from 9 to 12 months, loan waiver of Rs 2,756 crore for women SHGs are positives, but the government should cut petrol price by Rs 5 as per DMK’s poll promise,” said Ramadoss.





BJP spokesperson N Tirupathi questioned the commitment made by DMK ahead of polls. Reacting to FM’s statement on Rs 1,000 subsidy for women only after ascertaining their qualification, he tweeted, “what is the qualification.”