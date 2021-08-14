Min: Committed to boosting TN rank in industry sphere

Chennai :

Announcing a slew of measures for the Industries Department, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan reiterated the government’s commitment to improving Tamil Nadu’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business and said that a further 110 services would be brought under the single window portal by March 2022.





Proposing to amend the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act, 2018, to enable new industrial units, including MSMEs, to establish and operate based on self certification without inspections and obtaining clearances under various State laws for the initial three years, the minister said that a new Policy for “Life Sciences – Research and Development and Manufacturing” will be released shortly to enable TN to strengthen its presence in the emerging sectors. He also proposed to create an industrial database with more detailed and accurate information about the whole State to enable better planning and to support investment decisions by prospective investors.





45,000 acre land bank





The Minister also announced creating a Land Bank of 45,000 acres in the next five years with focus on industrially backward districts and simplifying land assembly and procedures under the Tamil Nadu Land Acquisition for Industrial Purposes Act were also among the budget promises.