Fri, Aug 13, 2021

Chief pontiff of Madurai Adheenam no more

Published: Aug 13,202110:34 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The chief pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, Sri la sri Arunagirinathar, died here on Friday following brief illness.

File Photo
File Photo
Chennai:
According to an official in the Adheenam, a Shaivite mutt, the pontiff breathed his last at a private hospital in the city where he was admitted to a few days ago after complaining of difficulty in breathing. 

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. 

The 77-year-old Arunagiri Nathar was the 292nd head of the over centuries-old religious institution.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations